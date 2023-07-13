Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.26. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 95,376 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

