Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.26. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 95,376 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
