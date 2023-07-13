Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.56

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $12.95. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11,597 shares.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
