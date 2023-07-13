Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.34 on Friday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $790,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

