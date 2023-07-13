BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

