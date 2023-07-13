BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.07 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.37). Approximately 3,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.39).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.65 million, a PE ratio of -3,690.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

