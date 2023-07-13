Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.67

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.65) to GBX 690 ($8.88) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 860 ($11.06) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

