Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Handelsbanken upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.70 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.8424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.50%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

