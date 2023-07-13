BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.45.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

