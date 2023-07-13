Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $369,070.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $369,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,526,554.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BOX Stock Up 0.9 %

BOX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

