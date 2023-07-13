Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 14th (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 182,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,282. Bright Minds Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRUG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

