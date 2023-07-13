Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 14th (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 14th.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 182,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,282. Bright Minds Biosciences has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
