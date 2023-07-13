Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.04

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.04 and traded as low as C$103.34. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$103.56, with a volume of 709,001 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.87.

The company has a market capitalization of C$97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.1999202 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

