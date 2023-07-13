Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$8.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.42.

CS stock opened at C$6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.199252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

