CashBackPro One Day Volume Reaches $149,286.38 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $149,286.38 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.58393648 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $64,660.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

