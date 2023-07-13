Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

