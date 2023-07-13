Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.85

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and traded as high as $19.60. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 6,368 shares changing hands.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 78,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,497,634.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,219.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 274,464 shares of company stock worth $5,098,188 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

