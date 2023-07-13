Centrifuge Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32953909 USD and is up 14.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $987,919.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

