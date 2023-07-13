Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

