Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
CTHR stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
