Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 2.5 %

CMCM opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

