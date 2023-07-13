Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

