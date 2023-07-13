Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.