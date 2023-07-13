Citigroup Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $75.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IR opened at $66.11 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $67.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

