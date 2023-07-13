Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

