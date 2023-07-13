Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.06

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $19.30. Civeo shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 48,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $298.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.04 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.