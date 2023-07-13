Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

CLPBY stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

