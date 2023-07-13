Compass Point Increases Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $11.25

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

