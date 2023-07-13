Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1703 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.5 %
VTMX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $37.26.
About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta
