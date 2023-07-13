Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (VTMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1703 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.5 %

VTMX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

