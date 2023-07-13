CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,150. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.23.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

