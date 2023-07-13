CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Shares Up 1.2%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €10.20 ($11.21) and last traded at €10.14 ($11.14). Approximately 88,381 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.02 ($11.01).

CropEnergies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.67.

About CropEnergies

(Get Free Report)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.