D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Canaccord Genuity Group

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.25) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.12% from the stock’s previous close.

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

LON D4T4 traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.19). 52,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,433. D4t4 Solutions has a 52-week low of GBX 155.25 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of £67.69 million, a PE ratio of 17,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.87.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

