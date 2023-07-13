Decred Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $15.17 or 0.00050036 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $232.47 million and approximately $831,229.02 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00230565 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028622 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,328,749 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

