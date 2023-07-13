Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading 1.6% Higher

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.17 ($44.14) and last traded at €40.01 ($43.96). 554,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.38 ($43.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.74 and a 200-day moving average of €39.46.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.