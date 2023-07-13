Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

