DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.06.

DexCom stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. DexCom has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock worth $5,918,379 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

