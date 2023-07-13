Double Crown Resources (OTCMKTS:DDCC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Double Crown Resources, Inc (OTCMKTS:DDCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Double Crown Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

Double Crown Resources Stock Performance

Double Crown Resources Company Profile

Double Crown Resources, Inc is engaged in the mining and minerals sector with special emphasis on global commodity supply. The Company provides the associated plant-based drilling commodity guar gum, as well as specialty chemicals all of which are needed for modern extraction methods, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

