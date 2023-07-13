DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.73

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $11.95. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 233,747 shares.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.