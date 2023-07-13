DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.73

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $11.95. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 233,747 shares.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,148,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 190,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 196,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

