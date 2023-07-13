dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $286.59 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

