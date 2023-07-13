Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.03

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.05. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 272 shares.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Embassy Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Embassy Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Embassy Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

