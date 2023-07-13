EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on EnQuest from GBX 29 ($0.37) to GBX 36 ($0.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

EnQuest Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

