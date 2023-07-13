Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.74 and last traded at $129.13. 15,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 33,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

