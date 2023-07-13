Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.14.

Shares of FICO opened at $811.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $815.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $778.76 and a 200 day moving average of $708.43.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

