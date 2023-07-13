Financial Survey: IP Group (IPZYF) and Its Rivals

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,202 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IP Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IP Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 370.46% 7.83% 5.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $211.95 million -$7.59 million 2.77

This table compares IP Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IP Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IP Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1052 4588 6002 82 2.44

IP Group currently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.95%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IP Group rivals beat IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.