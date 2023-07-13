First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

