First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $14.10. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 4,601 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

