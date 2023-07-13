Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 1.2%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 30,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 22,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
