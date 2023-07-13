Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 1.2%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 30,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 22,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0678 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

