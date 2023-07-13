Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRD opened at $12.89 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

