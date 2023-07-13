Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

