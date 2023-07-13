Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 4.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.