Future (LON:FUTR) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 757 ($9.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 668 ($8.59).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.59) to GBX 757 ($9.74) in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($17.58).

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Up 4.0 %

FUTR traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 789.50 ($10.16). The company had a trading volume of 412,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,275. The company has a market capitalization of £954.19 million, a PE ratio of 839.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Future has a one year low of GBX 632 ($8.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,008 ($25.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 798.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82.

Insider Activity

About Future

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg bought 90,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.40) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,032,891.57). 7.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.