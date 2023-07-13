G999 Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $463.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

