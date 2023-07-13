GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) COO Sells $2,287,174.56 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Vinay Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23.

GameStop Stock Down 2.0 %

GME stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of -0.38. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

