GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) COO Sells $2,287,174.56 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 101,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $2,287,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,004,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Vinay Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 6th, Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23.

GameStop Stock Down 2.0 %

GME stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of -0.38. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.