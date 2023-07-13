General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

